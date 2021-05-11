N.C. Transit Agencies have helped more than 8,500 people get COVID-19 vaccines

RALEIGH – Since vaccine rollouts began, North Carolina transit systems have taken more than 8,500 residents to vaccine appointments, thanks to a state-administered program that helped transit services pay for people needing transportation to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

But many more people can and should still take advantage of the program because funding and resources are still available, say officials with the two agencies administering the federally funded program – the N.C. Department of Transportation and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

“The good news is this program has helped thousands of people get the vaccine who might not have ordinarily gotten it,” said state Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette. “But we still have resources available for many more people to get the vaccine. Transportation should never be a barrier to prevent someone from receiving the vaccine.”

Since January, NCDOT and NCDHHS have been administering $2.5 million in Coronavirus Relief Funding to local transit agencies in every county. The funds are being used to offset the operating costs associated with transit rides to and from vaccination sites for people who are receiving or assisting someone in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

To date, 82 transit agencies have reported using the federal funds to take people to and from vaccine sites in North Carolina. Those agencies have traveled more than 100,000 miles to take people to vaccine appointments.

People who need assistance accessing a vaccine site should contact their local transit agency. All North Carolina transit agencies and contact information for each area on the NCDOT website. For more information about COVID-19 vaccines in North Carolina, visit YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov or call the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Help Center at 888-675-4567.