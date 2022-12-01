RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is facing an unemployment surge once again.

Unemployment rates increased in 99 of the state’s counties in October. Only one county had a decrease in unemployment.

The county with the highest rate of unemployment is Edgecombe at 7.5%. Orange County has the lowest rate in N.C. at 3.1%. Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount has the highest rate at 6.2% while Asheville, Durham-Chapel Hill and Raleigh tied for the lowest at 3.3%. When looking at the not-seasonally adjusted rates for October, the number fell to 3.9%.

The NC Department of Commerce reports that, compared to a year ago, the unemployment rate has decreased in 61 of the counties. There are 30 counties that have had an increase and nine others had no change at all. Looking at the metro areas again, 12 of the 15 had rate decreases while one increased. The last two areas are rated the same as the prior year.

The next update to the unemployment rates will be made on December 16, when the state unemployment rate for November 2022 will be released.

Click this link for a map of unemployment rates in N.C.