Raleigh-Durham International Airport recovering after an hourslong power outage

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Raleigh-Durham International Airport is recovering after an hours-long power outage at the main terminal Friday morning.

After the outage was reported shortly after 4 a.m., the airport warned that it wasn’t able to serve passengers in Terminal 2, the busiest terminal, news outlets reported. Terminal 1, which is home only to Southwest Airlines, was unaffected.

The outage affected ticketing, security, and other systems. Long lines stretched through the terminal and out the doors.

But just before 9 a.m., the airport tweeted that two-thirds of Terminal 2’s operating systems were restored and some gates were operational.

The power outage occurred when a cleaning crew spilled a large amount of water around 1 a.m. which seeped into the floor and damaged an electrical system in the terminal, airport spokesperson Stephanie Hawco said. Hawco said Friday afternoon that all systems are up and functioning.