NAACP wants a say in the future of Historic Latta Plantation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Officials with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg NAACP Chapter said on Friday, they need to be part of the plan for the Latta Plantation, after county officials closed it and canceled the contract with the non-profit that runs it.

“Here’s the key, we understand our history must be told,” said NAACP Chapter President, Corine Mack.

Mack’s frustration was centered around an event planned at the plantation on Juneteenth. The event was supposed to highlight the experience of a white slave owner who was on the run after the people he’d enslaved were set free.

“Who tells our stories?” said Mack. “White supremacists tell their stories all the time.”

Mack said, even though the county canceled everything with the nonprofit, more needs to be done.

“You got a 501c3 to do this work, you’re getting money to do this work. God bless you. What you’re not going to do is utilize whatever you’re doing to continue to harm black people,” said Mack.

Mack said, she believes there could be a good use for the plantation.

“There’s definitely a need for black incarcerated people who are returning citizens to have a place. I would love to see that used to elevate those people,” said Mack. “I would love to see something happen there that would benefit those people.”

A protest is planned at the plantation on Saturday.