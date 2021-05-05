Nags Head awarded $12.9 million to renourish beaches destroyed by Hurricane Dorian

Wood debris is left scattered across the Nags Head beach in the Outer Banks, N.C., as the sunsets, Friday, Sept 6, 2019. Hurricane Dorian continues to churn off the North Carolina coast, but it’s heading further into the Atlantic Ocean, prompting forecasters to lift hurricane and tropical storm warnings south of the Virginia-North Carolina border. (L. Todd Spencer/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. – The State of North Carolina and FEMA has approved $12,918,220 to help Nags Head renourish its beaches and restore dune plants and fencing destroyed by Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

Funding from FEMA’s Public Assistance program covers the restoration of 508,070 cubic yards of beach sand, 25 10-foot-long sand fence panels and 33,728 dune plants along 52,800 linear feet of the Nags Head shoreline in the Outer Banks of Dare County.

FEMA’s share for this project is $9,688,665 and the state’s share is $3,229,555.

The Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.

Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program. FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. The federal share is paid directly to the state to disburse to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.

For more information on North Carolina’s recovery from Hurricane Dorian, visit https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4465. Follow us on Twitter: @NCEmergency and @FEMARegion4.