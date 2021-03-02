Named after slaveowner, Wake County to rename its largest library

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on Monday to change the name of a Raleigh library named after one of the largest slave owners in the region.

Cameron Village Regional Library will now be known as “Village Regional Library.” The decision came a month after the entire Cameron Village shopping center was rebranded as “Village District.”

The land the shopping center was built on once held enslaved people. It was named for Duncan Cameron, who was one of the largest slave owners east of the Mississippi, according to Friends of Oberlin Village executive director Sabrina Goode.

While his main home was in Orange County, Cameron’s summer home was along present-day Hillsborough Street near St. Mary’s School.

“Wake County embraces and celebrates diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Wake County Commissioner Shinica Thomas. “We want all residents to feel comfortable and respected when they visit any of our buildings.”

At 36,000 square feet, the library is the largest in Wake County.