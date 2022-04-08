CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Thanks to a big donation from a NASCAR legend, kids all over Charlotte will get the chance to see and feel what it’s like to be behind the wheel of a race car.

The Kevin Harvick Foundation donated two iRacing simulators to the Police Activities League of Charlotte on Thursday. Harvick was there for one of the most intense races of his career.

The room was warm and the crowd was excited at the Greenville Neighborhood Center.

“The best is right behind you,” laughed Kevin Harvick, Nascar champion and legend.

It’s high speed.

“You can go half throttle if you want,” said Kevin.

High intensity.

“Not many expectations right here,” said Kevin, as he gripped the wheel.

And it’s not every day that Kevin, a NASCAR champion, faces of with…a 17-year-old.

“Alright,” said Kevin, preparing.

Kevin was racing 17-year-old Devin on the two brand-new iRacing simulators, donated to the Police Activities League by his foundation.







“Alright I quit, I made one lap,” said Kevin, giving up.

After a few grueling minutes, Kevin tapped out and decided to bring in a ringer.

“You gear is right here, so you want to be in probably second,” pointed out Kevin.

“Second?” asked CMPD Police Chief Johnny Jennings.

“Downshift right here,” said Kevin.

It was only a few seconds into his lap when Jennings took an unfortunate turn. Moments later, it happened again.

“I think it’s broken!” said Chief Jennings, as he crashed for the second time.

“That’s what I always say,” consoled Kevin.

The race was so intense, and Devin was going so fast, that even the Chief of Police wasn’t above trying to call in a favor.

“Hey!” yelled Jennings. “Slip him 20 bucks to let me win!”

A few crashes later and Devin was named the winner.

“I tried to wait for (the Chief), so he could follow me or something,” said Devin.

Beating a NASCAR Champion and the Chief of Police is a pretty big deal.

“Getting to meet Kevin and race with him was once in a lifetime,” said Devin.

But it already was a special day to begin with.

“It’s my birthday,” smiled Devin.

Did birthday luck give him the edge he needed?

We’ll let the expert answer that question.

“There’s no luck, he’s just that much better than we are,” said Kevin.