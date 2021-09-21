Nash County leaders want to give students $100 gift cards for being vaccinated

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Board of Commissioners said it plans to offer a $100 gift card for students age 12-18 if they become fully vaccinated.

The board voted Monday to move forward with the plan and it is working with the school district to develop the incentive.

The board of commissioners would foot the bill by using part of the county’s $18.3 million in stimulus money to pay for it.

Board Chair Robbie Davis said the more people get vaccinated, the better chance of students saying in the classroom.

“If it works, it’ll be great quite frankly because we really want to keep our schools open this year,” Davis said.

County leaders are working out some of the legal details, then the school board will need to approve the incentive.