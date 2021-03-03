Nash County man ‘ecstatic’ to win $1 million prize

RALEIGH – Charles Rupert of Rocky Mount tried his luck on a $10 ticket and watched as it revealed a $1 million prize.

“Very ecstatic and very excited,” said Rupert as he claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

He purchased his winning $1,000,000 Bankroll ticket from the Gold Rock Food Mart on Gold Rock Road in Rocky Mount.

Rupert had the option of taking the $1 million as an annuity of $50,000 a year over 20 years, or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump sum and took home $424,503 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

“It’s going to help my family a lot,” said Rupert of his winnings.

The $1,000,000 Bankroll game launched in December with five top prizes of $1 million. Three top prizes remain to be won.

