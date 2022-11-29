MANTEO, N.C. — The National Park Service on Monday signed off on repairs that will be made to the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse.

A media release posted on Tuesday states the National Park Service South Atlantic-Gulf Regional Director Mark Foust signed a Finding of No Significant Impact for the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse Repair and Landscape Improvement Project environmental assessment at Cape Hatteras National Seashore. the project will be carried out to complete the following:

Rehabilitate the interior and restore the exterior of the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse

Repair or replace deteriorated materials and finishes

Selectively reverse non-sympathetic treatments added to the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse and the Oil House after 1920.

Mitigating impacts to the Cape Hatteras Light Station landscape resulting from high visitation levels as well as providing a more immersive experience.

