OCRACOKE, N.C. (WNCT) — The National Park Service awarded a $3.6 million contract to Terra Site Constructors LLC (Front Royal, Virginia) on Monday to raise and make repairs to the Double Keepers’ Quarters and other structures at Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s Ocracoke Light Station.

Built in 1823, the Ocracoke Light Station is comprised of the historic Ocracoke Lighthouse, Double Keepers’ Quarters and five other structures. All the structures incurred wind and flood damage from Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

During the 12-month project, Terra Site Constructors LLC will perform the following work at the Ocracoke Light Station:

Raise the Double Keepers’ Quarters more than 4 feet to protect against storm surge.

Raise the Store House, Carpenter’s Shop, Generator House and Privy by approximately 2 feet on concrete masonry piers with concrete footers.

Repair interior and exterior storm damage and repaint all structures.

Remediate all structures for mold, lead-based paint and asbestos-containing material.

Install a pathway from the existing boardwalk to a custom lift to the Double Keepers’ Quarters. The pathway and custom lift will meet Architectural Barriers Act (ABA) accessibility standards.

“We thank the public, including many Ocracoke community members, for the input and ideas that led to this preservation solution,” stated David Hallac, superintendent, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina. “The project will balance the need for protection from coastal hazards, including flooding, while preserving many of the character-defining features of the 200-year-old light station. The improvements and repairs help the Seashore heal from the impacts of Hurricane Dorian and places this important light station in a stronger position to withstand future storms.”