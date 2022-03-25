TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The National Weather Service confirmed Friday that a tornado touched down North Carolina earlier this week as severe thunderstorms moved through the region.

A team conducted a storm survey for the area northwest of Taylorsville in Alexander County and confirmed an EF-1 tornado with winds of up to 110 mph, according to a statement. It was 6 miles (10 kilometers) long and 150 yards (137 meters) wide, officials said

Wednesday’s storm brought down trees and damaged homes in the area on Wednesday, news outlets reported.