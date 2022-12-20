APEX, N.C. (WGHP) — A banner hanging across US Route 1 in Moore County was a highly visible act of antisemitism in a community that’s still tense from the attack on its infrastructure, but it wasn’t the only one that happened.

In fact, it was one of three.

On Dec. 16, CBS17 reported that someone ‘hacked’ the intercom system at Enloe High School in Raleigh and made antisemitic remarks praising Hitler, as well as threats against President Joe Biden.

WRAL reported that a community center in Apex was vandalized with a swastika and the words “pedo scum” on Saturday, ahead of a holiday celebration being held by Apex Pride, which included a Drag Story Time.

Apex Pride has faced pushback in the past. They nearly had to cancel a Drag Queen Story Hour during their Pride celebration in June due to threats.

WRAL reported that police are “trying to determine if the vandalism is connected to the Pride event” and that police increased security for the event, but there were no protestors or other issues.

Pedophilia is a common accusation leveled at the LGBTQ+ community, especially drag artists.

On the Apex Pride Facebook page, they shared an effusive thank you to the community after the successful event. “My heart is overwhelmingly full.”

“While details are limited about the incident, we will continue to be committed to ensuring Apex is a unified community in the stewardship of our small-town character through cultivating relationships where all individuals have the opportunity to thrive. Hateful speech or violent acts against any individual will not be tolerated. Love and unity will continue to be our focus,” said the Apex mayor in a statement provided to WRAL.

Hannukah began at sundown on Sunday, the same day a banner with explicit references to Nazism was found in Vass, in Moore County. The sheriff’s office is investigating.

In a story posted Monday, RawStory reported that just three days before the attack in Moore County, a neo-Nazi Telegram channel “distributed multiple terror manuals that encourage mass shootings and industrial sabotage.”

No group, ideology or suspects have been confirmed to be connected to the attack, nor is there any confirmation the banner and the substation attack have anything to do with one another, though “bring it all down” is language repeated in the neo-Nazi Telegram channel being promoted on the banner.

Governor Cooper condemned the antisemitism in a Tweet.