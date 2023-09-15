MANTEO, N.C. – N.C. Department of Transportation crews have now reinstalled off-season speed limit signs along sections of N.C. 12 in several parts of Currituck and Dare counties.

On Thursday, speed limits in areas through the tri-villages of Rodanthe, Waves and Salvo, as well as Corolla and Frisco, returned to 45 mph from their seasonal speed limits of 35 mph. Off-season speed limits also resumed in several areas of Cape Hatteras National Seashore, such as the area near the Haulover Parking Lot south of Avon.

One exception to the change is the section of N.C. 12 from Duck to the Currituck County line, which will now remain at 35 mph year-round due to safety concerns.

However, motorists are advised to continue driving with caution, as there are still many motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians on the Outer Banks in the fall season.

Seasonal speed limits will return on May 15, 2024.



For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.