NC 2-year-old suffers 2nd-degree burns while having hair done

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 2-year-old Cumberland County girl suffered second-degree burns on her back as her babysitter’s roommate added extensions to the child’s hair, the sheriff’s office said.

On May 31 around 6:30 p.m., a woman left her child in the care of Beverly Turner and agreed to let Turner’s roommate, Tasha Chappell, add waist-length extensions to the child’s hair.

Sheriff Ennis Wright said Chappell was using a method where she dipped the 2-year-old’s hair in boiling water in order to add the extensions.

Chappell claimed the toddler moved and the hair that was in the boiling water touched the toddler’s back, the sheriff’s office said. When the toddler’s hair hit her back, it took off several layers of skin.

However, in a later interview, it was revealed the pot of boiling water fell on the child.

The women waited one hour and four minutes before calling 911, Wright said.

The 2-year-old was transported to UNC-Chapel Hill for treatment of second-degree burns on 7 percent of her body.

“There is a good likelihood of her having permanent scarring,” Wright wrote in a Facebook post.

The mother told authorities she did not agree to let Chappell use the boiling water method.

The Sheriff’s Office currently has warrants for Tasha Chappell and Beverly Turner for Felony Child Abuse. If anyone has information on their whereabouts contact us at 910-323-1500 or Crimestoppers 910-483-8477.