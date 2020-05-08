NC 529 giving one family $5,529

North Carolina families can use a little good news right now as the country fights to emerge from the current health and financial crisis.

To give students and parents something to cheer about, North Carolina’s National College Savings Program (NC 529 Plan) is giving away $5,529!

The Dream Big 5/29 Day Drawing to Win $5,529 drawing was created to celebrate National 529 College Savings Plan Day on 5/29 (May 29). One lucky winner will be randomly chosen to receive a $5,529 contribution to their NC 529 Account. The drawing is sponsored by College Foundation, Inc. (CFI), a North Carolina non-profit.

To qualify for the drawing, entrants may register their new or current NC 529 Account on the entry page and make at least one contribution to the account. The event runs through the entire month of May and is open to all current and new NC 529 Plan holders. There are several ways entrants can earn additional entries and increase their chances of winning:

1 entry – for each contribution made, including gifts from family or friends!

2 entries – for the first contribution to a new NC 529 Account.

2 entries – for setting up a new automatic contribution through a bank or employer payroll deduction.

2 entries – for increasing a current recurring contribution by at least $25.

The event ends on May 31 and a random drawing to select the winner will be held in early June. The winner will be immediately notified of the generous $5,529 contribution to boost their education savings goals.Earnings from an NC 529 Plan are not subject to state or federal taxes, if the money is used for qualified education expenses, such as college tuition, room and board, and books; K–12 tuition; qualified apprenticeships; certain student loan payments; and more. NC529.org has additional resources to help families start saving for education today!