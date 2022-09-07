RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina ABC Commission said North Carolina needs a new warehouse to continue supplying the state with booze long-term.

Chairman Hank Bauer said the warehouse is approaching capacity and is requiring repair projects that require an entirely new warehouse to be built.

“A new warehouse is needed to continue growth long-term and maximize the ABC system’s contribution to the state,” Bauer said in an official release from ABC Commission North Carolina.

The Commission agreed to continue discussing the request of the new warehouse contract until the next meeting. That meeting will take place Oct. 12. There is currently no proposed location for the requested warehouse.

However, the Commission did approve a new store location in Clayton.

The new store off of U.S. 70 will open at a later date that has not been announced, but will replace the other US 70 location.