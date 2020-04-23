NC added to SNAP online pilot program

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCT) U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced approval of the District of Columbia (DC) and North Carolina’s requests to provide online purchasing of food to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Households.

The approval will allow the State and Federal District to expedite the implementation of online purchasing with currently authorized SNAP online retailers with a target start date to be announced at a later time.

North Carolina’s SNAP participation is over 1.2 million individuals, almost 600,000 households, and totals nearly $1.7 billion annually in federal funding.