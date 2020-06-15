Breaking News
NC adds 983 COVID-19 cases as total number tops 45,000

North Carolina

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina added 983 more lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours as 11,349 tests were completed.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said there are a total of 45,102 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total of 638,479 tests have been completed.

NCDHHS said 1,118 deaths are being attributed to the virus.

Hospitalizations dropped by just one patient since Sunday. NCDHHS said 797 people are hospitalized due to the virus.

Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. on COVID-19 in the state. You can watch it live on cbs17.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

