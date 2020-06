NORTH CAROLINA (WNCT) North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an additional 1,721 COVID-19 cases across North Carolina bringing the total to 56,174.

NCDHHS says 791,285 tests have been completed and 1,271 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported. Cour

Courtesy of NCDHHS

Hospitalizations decreased by nine bringing North Carolina’s total to 906.

Courtesy of NCDHHS

Phase two is expected to expire Friday.