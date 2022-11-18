RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein (D) announced he is investigating Ticketmaster after the distributing company canceled the general sale for Taylor Swift tickets on Thursday.

The Associated Press reported that Ticketmaster would be canceling Friday’s planned general public sale for Taylor Swift’s upcoming stadium tour.

The decision came two days after a presale event caused the site to crash and left many fans without tickets. Ticketmaster said two million tickets for The Eras tour were sold during the presale on Tuesday — the most ever sold on the platform during a single day.

On Thursday, Ticketmaster tweeted that the general sale was canceled.

Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled. — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) November 17, 2022

On Friday, Stein announced on Twitter that he is investigating Ticketmaster for “allegedly violating consumers’ rights and antitrust laws.”

BREAKING: You're NOT on your own, kid.



Attorney General @JoshStein_ is investigating Ticketmaster for allegedly violating consumers' rights and antitrust laws. pic.twitter.com/Wpo1U7nYRt — NC Attorney General (@NCAGO) November 17, 2022

Stein is the first North Carolina politician to comment on the Ticketmaster dispute.