CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein found himself fighting crime while simultaneously giving a speech in Charlotte on Monday.
According to a tweet from Stein, a scammer called an audience member during a speech.
Stein says he picked up the phone for the audience member and told the suspected scammer that they were “breaking the law”, evoking a round of applause from the crowd.
Stein followed up by saying if you think you’re being scammed, hang up and call his office to report it.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation says scammers last year took more than $500 million from American victims over the age of 60. The FBI also says fraud against that age group is increasing at an alarming rate.
Here are red flags to watch out for:
- Don’t pay a fee for a prize or lottery winning
- Don’t click on pop-up ads or messages
- Don’t send gift cards, checks, money orders, or wire money to strangers
- Don’t fall for a high-pressure sales pitch or seemingly lucrative business deal
- Online Originals: Pitt County preps for winter weather
- Man arrested after police receive several shots fired calls in Kinston
- ‘I had to act’: Navy sailor honored for tackling man during alleged altercation with police
- NC AG Stein tells suspected phone scammer they are ‘breaking the law’ during speech
- Kitty Hawk police trying to ID man wanted for stealing computer from Walmart