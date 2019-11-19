NC AG Stein tells suspected phone scammer they are ‘breaking the law’ during speech

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein found himself fighting crime while simultaneously giving a speech in Charlotte on Monday.

According to a tweet from Stein, a scammer called an audience member during a speech.

Stein says he picked up the phone for the audience member and told the suspected scammer that they were “breaking the law”, evoking a round of applause from the crowd.

When a scammer called an audience member at my speech in Charlotte today, I answered the phone and told them they were breaking the law.



If you think you might be being scammed, hang up the phone and call my office at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM. pic.twitter.com/PQKllo7rMx — Josh Stein (@JoshStein_) November 18, 2019

Stein followed up by saying if you think you’re being scammed, hang up and call his office to report it.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says scammers last year took more than $500 million from American victims over the age of 60. The FBI also says fraud against that age group is increasing at an alarming rate.

Here are red flags to watch out for: