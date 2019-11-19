1  of  2
Live Now
Live Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Jennifer Williams, Alexander Vindman 1st to testify Tuesday Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

NC AG Stein tells suspected phone scammer they are ‘breaking the law’ during speech

North Carolina

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein found himself fighting crime while simultaneously giving a speech in Charlotte on Monday.

According to a tweet from Stein, a scammer called an audience member during a speech.

Stein says he picked up the phone for the audience member and told the suspected scammer that they were “breaking the law”, evoking a round of applause from the crowd.

Stein followed up by saying if you think you’re being scammed, hang up and call his office to report it.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says scammers last year took more than $500 million from American victims over the age of 60. The FBI also says fraud against that age group is increasing at an alarming rate.

Here are red flags to watch out for:

  • Don’t pay a fee for a prize or lottery winning
  • Don’t click on pop-up ads or messages
  • Don’t send gift cards, checks, money orders, or wire money to strangers
  • Don’t fall for a high-pressure sales pitch or seemingly lucrative business deal

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV