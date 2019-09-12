NC agencies, fire departments, prepare for Fire Prevention Week

RALEIGH, NC (WNCT) – State agencies and local fire departments across North Carolina are preparing to celebrate Fire Prevention Week on October 6-12.



Fire Prevention Week, sponsored by the NC Department of Insurance, Office of the State Fire Marshal, and Safe Kids NC, is aimed at teaching children and families how to prevent house fires, and how to safely escape their home if it catches on fire.



The 2019 campaign is “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!” State fire officials said modern home fires burn faster and hotter than in years past, and most families today only have two to three minutes to escape a burning home from the time the smoke alarm sounds.



On Saturday, October 12 at 1 p.m., organizers want all North Carolina families to stop what they are doing and practice their home fire escape plan. They also encourage all fire departments to participate by sounding their sirens at the same time, to serve as a reminder to families to practice their fire escape plan.



Event organizers said a statewide news release and social media post will be issued during Fire Prevention Week listing all participating fire departments.



You can see more details on Fire Prevention Week, including tips, tool kits, and sample fire escape plans, at the National Fire Prevention Association’s website.