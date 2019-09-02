NC ALE agents arrest 444 people in statewide sting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT)



The N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement division of the State Bureau of Investigation announced on Monday it conducted a statewide sting last week and arrested 444 people on alcohol, drug, firearm, and gambling charges.



ALE officials said the sting operations targeted violence and illegal activity happening at ABC-licensed alcohol stores in eight areas of the state.



Agents executed four search warrants and seized five firearms, more than 50 fake IDs, and various types of controlled substances.



Of the 636 charges, 24 were felony charges, 350 were alcoholic beverage-related charges, and 93 were drug-related charges.

In Charlotte, special agents recovered a stolen vehicle and assisted Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department with an investigation after four people were shot, one was killed, at a house party.



In Cumberland County, two previously unidentified robbery suspects were identified and charged after a special agent stopped them leaving a convenience store. The two suspects were driving the vehicle used in the crimes, and one suspect, a convicted felon, was in possession of a firearm.

ALE special agents will submit violation reports to the ABC commission for criminal and regulatory violations at 16 ABC-permitted businesses. The violations could result in fines, suspensions, or revocation of ABC permits.