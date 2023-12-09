RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old.

Zuri Dorsey, left, and Deandre Alante Dorsey (NC Amber Alert photos)

The State Highway Patrol – Troop C – Raleigh is searching for Zuri Dorsey. She is a 2-year-old Black female approximately 2 feet tall, weighing 34 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing pink and white pajamas. She may have also been changed into a green Christmas-themed zip-up sleeper.

The suspect is believed to be with Deandre Alante Dorsey, a 27-year-old Black male, who is 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Dorsey was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black jogger-style pants.

Officials said the incident occurred at 1351 Sapphire Drive in Virginia Beach, Va. The suspect may be en route to North Carolina. The vehicle is a red 2016 Honda Accord with NC license tag number RAZ-9972.

If you have any information regarding this case, call the SHP – Troop C – Raleigh immediately at (757) 385-4401, or call 911 or* HP.