DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – The NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island and Network for Endangered Sea Turtles will be releasing rehabilitated sea turtles on July 25.

According to a press release, two rehabilitated sea turtles will be released promptly at 8:30 a.m. at the Coquina Beach access.

The two sea turtles that are being released are a 335-pound adult male loggerhead named Behemoth and a small juvenile green sea turtle named Frozone.

Behemoth has spent almost a full year at the STAR Center.

In a Facebook post about Behemoth, the aquarium wrote, in part, “While many people; staff, visitors, and volunteers alike, have grown to love this big boy, it is always the ultimate goal for our turtle patients to return home.” They posted video showing how many people it takes to get him out of the pool because of his large size. They had to use a specially designed sea turtle stretcher.

The public is welcome to cheer on the turtles as they return to the open water.