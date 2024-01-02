RALEIGH, N.C. – Beginning the new year on the right fin or paw or flipper is a great way to make things go swimmingly the whole year.

Staff at the North Carolina Aquariums at Fort Fisher, Pine Knoll Shores and Roanoke Island have a collective resolution to dive into 2024 with a renewed commitment to the animals, visitors, and each other—tackling projects, enhancing animal care, and making sure the Aquariums sparkle and shine. While the team works on-site, the Aquariums will close to the public Monday, Jan. 29-Friday, Feb. 2.

During the year, the Aquariums welcome about 1.2 million visitors, including thousands of students, and are graced with the support of hundreds of volunteers. Staff look forward to enhancing the excellence in visitor experience and engagement that is the hallmark of a trip to one of the Aquariums.

“The compassion and unwavering commitment of the North Carolina Aquariums team to the animals and the community is unmatched. It’s important for us to take this time to begin 2024 with momentum and renewed focus on animal well-being and our conservation mission,” said Michael P. Remige, acting director, NC Aquariums.

The Aquariums will reopen Saturday, Feb. 3 at 9 a.m. Advance tickets are required to visit the Aquariums. Visitors can plan ahead and reserve their tickets at Explore Our Attractions .

Each site has some priority tasks on the list, including large, multi-day projects that the teams can tackle only while the Aquariums are closed.

Keep up with the Aquarium teams to see what’s happening behind the scenes during the closure week on social media:

NCA Fort Fisher

Facebook and Instagram



NCA Pine Knoll Shores

Facebook and Instagram