NC A&T community member tests positive for coronavirus

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An NC A&T community member has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement from the university.

The full statement is provided below:

“As of March 24, North Carolina A&T has confirmed a case of COVID-19. The university has taken the necessary precautions for working with local health agencies to help reduce the spread. As a result, and in compliance with requirements of the Clery Act, N.C. A&T is providing this Emergency Notification to the campus community. For additional information about COVID-19 and steps that the university is taking to protect the health and safety of our community, please visit the university’s coronavirus website.

Neither N.C. A&T nor public health authorities will identify any individuals who have tested positive for the virus, nor will information be provided that may compromise confidentiality in accordance with the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) for students and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) for employees.

N.C. A&T understands that this situation is concerning and wants to assure you that a great deal is being done to ensure the health and well-being of the campus community. This is a rapidly changing situation, so continue to check the university’s coronavirus website for the latest updates.

Campus leadership is monitoring the changing situation daily and advises that we continue to take precautions, including:

Avoid contact with persons who are sick;

Practice social distancing of at least six feet;

Frequently clean hands with soap and water or alcohol-based sanitizer; and

Cover your cough and sneezes (into your flexed elbow or tissue) and wash your hands immediately.

N.C. A&T is following the UNC System directive to significantly reduce campus operations and service and eliminate in-person instruction and non-essential services.”