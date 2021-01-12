NC Attorney General asks for public’s help identifying anyone involved in Capitol insurrection

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said he’s heartbroken and outraged by the events at the U.S. Capitol, saying they were “absolutely anti-American.”

Stein is asking for the public’s help in identifying anyone who was involved in criminal activity. So far, authorities have arrested more than 100 people in connection to the events. At least seven of them are North Carolinians.

“They must be held accountable for their acts,” Stein said. “If we don’t hold them accountable, we will be saying to them and future insurrectionists that it’s OK to try to block the legal functionings of government and the ratification of the election result, and it’s not how it works here in the United States.”

Charges for people involved range from unlawful entry to the destruction of government property to assault.

“This was an assault — not only on a building, but that building is a symbol of our democracy and the people in Congress were at that moment trying to give ceremonial effect to the most important thing we have in our democracy, which is the results of an election where the majority prevails. And so, anybody who knows something really should let the FBI know,” Stein said.

Any evidence or tips people have can be uploaded on the FBI’s website.

Stein also said there will be murder charges for those found responsible for killing the officer at the Capitol.