NC Attorney General opposes Trump’s plan to change ACA

North Carolina’s Josh Stein is one of more than 20 Attorneys General across the country opposing the Trump Administration’s plan to amend the anti-discrimination rules in the Affordable Care Act.

Stein says this would impact women, LGBTQ, people with disabilities and people who don’t speak much English.

Stein, along with 21 other Attorney General’s sent this letter to the Department of Health and Human Services.

In it — they say the Trump Administration is trying to undermine section 15-57 of the Affordable Care Act which says when it comes to healthcare — you can’t discriminate due to race, sex, religion, age or disability.

ECU professor Hugh Lee says this stems from Trump’s hope to exclude gender identity as a protected status under the Affordable Care Act.

Lee says the president’s plan looks to cut costs and to avoid providing any special rights or protections to transgender patients.

In a statement, Attorney General Stein says healthcare is a right and he will do everything in his power to protect the healthcare of all North Carolinians.

Here at home, democrats and republicans are divided when it comes to healthcare.

John Nix is the Executive Vice President of the North Carolina Federation of Republican Men.

Nix said, “Healthcare is not a right, it’s a privilege, and we as Americans have the best healthcare of anyone so I think this is just another dig at the President.”

Charles McLawhorn is the Chairman of the Pitt County Democratic Party.

McLawhorn said, “I think these groups are being singled out because they’re different, and I think we should base public policy on the Sermon on the Mount, not on the heathen, rascal with the blow horn at the rally.”

Stein says not just LGBTQ, but women, people with disabilities and those who don’t speak much English are also at risk of being discriminated against.

McLawhorn said, “I believe health care should be available to everyone, a couple years ago there was a survey that said people support the provisions in the Affordable Care Act.”

Nix said, “Women are doing better than they ever have, people of color are doing better than they ever have, this administration is doing their job”

WNCT reached out to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, they sent us a statement, saying: “Every person should be treated with dignity and respect and HHS is committed to vigorously enforcing all of the civil rights laws as entrusted to us by Congress, before, during, and after any rulemaking.”