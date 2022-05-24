RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said in posts he made to Twitter Tuesday morning he is recovering after suffering a stroke on Monday.

Stein, 55, said he was out with his wife and dog Monday night when he began feeling bad. His doctor said he had a small blot clot, which has been removed. He is currently recovering.

“Last night I had stroke-like symptoms after Anna and I walked our dog Jenny so I went to the hospital. Doctors confirmed that I had a minor stroke and performed a successful procedure to remove a small blood clot,” Stein wrote on Twitter.

“I’m feeling back to normal now and am beyond blessed to have no lingering effects. My doctor wants me to stay here for another day or two to get some rest before I get back to work. Anna is my hero for recognizing that something was wrong and insisting that I go to the hospital.

“I also want to thank the EMTs for transporting me and the medical staff for their care. I have a tremendous amount to be thankful for this morning, especially my loving family. Just thinking of them makes my heart swell.”