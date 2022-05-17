RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s top law enforcement official — Attorney General Josh Stein — says he’s staying at home for awhile after testing positive for COVID-19.

In announcing his diagnosis, Stein said he had been fully vaccinated, with two boosters.

“Fortunately, I’m asymptomatic,” Stein tweeted Monday, the day of his positive test. “I’ll be lying low & working from home for a few days per the CDC recommendations. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated!”

Stein, a former state senator now in his second term as attorney general, is considered a potential gubernatorial hopeful in 2024. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper can’t seek reelection due to term limits.