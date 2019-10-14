NC awards $18 million in grants to improve road safety

GARNER, NC (WNCT) – The North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program announced Monday the state has awarded more than $18 million in grants to keep travelers safe on state roads.



The Governor’s Highway Safety Program will administer the 97 community-based grants during the federal fiscal year from October 2019 to September 2020.



The grants will address drunk driving, speeding and seat belt usage, which are the leading causes of traffic deaths and injuries, according to the Governor’s Highway Safety Program.



Recipients include local law enforcement agencies, nonprofit organizations, courts, and state agencies.



The grants will be used to:

Fund DWI law enforcement teams, specialty courts, crime labs, and Booze It & Lose It campaigns in 10 counties where alcohol causes many traffic fatalities.



About $8.7 million – the largest share of the grant funding – will aim to reduce drunk driving. About 30 percent of the state’s traffic deaths each year involve a drunk driver. Train more prosecutors and officers on DWI enforcement, and continue support for dedicated DWI treatment courts in Buncombe County, Robeson County, and Cumberland County.



More than $3 million is allocated to expand blood-alcohol testing, toxicology and field sobriety testing training. Raise awareness of the dangers of speeding and assist local law enforcement with traffic enforcement efforts.



Speed is a factor in 40 percent of all fatal crashes. More than $3.8 million will be used for grants that address speeding. Help police and sheriff’s deputies improve enforcement and education of seat belt laws.

About $1.6 million in grants will help North Carolina’s rural counties, including those taking part in the Hometown Strong program, which is intended to improve the economies, educational opportunities, and quality of life for rural communities.



The Governor’s Highway Safety Program said many of these grants are used as “seed money” to get programs started.



In most cases, the grantee provides a portion of the project costs and is expected to continue the program after Governor’s Highway Safety Program funding ends.



You can view a complete list of grant recipients on the program’s website.