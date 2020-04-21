NC-based LabCorp’s at-home COVID-19 test receives emergency use clearance by FDA

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina-based life sciences company LabCorp announced Tuesday that they received an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA for their at-home COVID-19 test.

“The EUA permits nasal swab specimens to be collected at home using the Pixel by LabCorp™ COVID-19 test home collection kit if recommended by a healthcare provider after completing a COVID-19 questionnaire,” the company wrote in a press release.

The company said the at-home test kit is meant to increase the both the supply and availability of tests for first responders and health care workers who may exhibit signs of the coronavirus.

“Enabling individuals to self-administer sample collection will help prevent the risk of transmitting the virus to others and reduces the demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) as the tests do not require a clinician to perform the test collection,” according to the release.

“LabCorp continues to develop new ways to help patients and healthcare providers fight the COVID-19 crisis through our leading testing capabilities and deep scientific and research expertise,” said LabCorp’s president and CEO in the press release. “Our at-home collection kits are designed to make it easier and safer to test healthcare workers and first responders during this important time.”

Initially, the tests will only be available to health care workers and first responders who may have been exposed to the virus or have symptoms.

The company intends to eventually make the kits available to the public in the next few weeks.

The collection kit has not been approved by the FDA but “has been authorized by FDA under an EUA, and has been authorized only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens,” the company wrote.