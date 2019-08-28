NC-based Lowe’s exec said compact drill was ‘perfect’ for Hispanics, apologizes

WASHINGTON (AP) – An executive for hardware retailer Lowe’s has apologized for saying in an in-house video that a compact power drill was “perfect” for Hispanic customers with small hands.
The Washington Post first reported the comments made by Joe McFarland, Lowe’s executive vice president of stores. The Post said McFarland’s comments came Monday during a pre-recorded video presentation broadcast to Lowe’s employees touting a $99 DeWalt 12-volt cordless drill.
McFarland says in video that for “some of our Hispanic pros with smaller hands, this is perfect for them.”
McFarland apologized Tuesday. He called the comment “careless and ignorant” and said the incident had brought about “a key reflection moment” for him.
- N.C. student charged with bringing guns on High Point University campus
- New Bern police to host Coffee With A Cop event on Thursday
- Edgecombe Co. deputies escort daughter of fallen deputy to school
- Surfside Beach upholds bingo ban after deadly Waccamaw Bingo shooting
- S.C. family speaks out after dog killed, neighbor charged