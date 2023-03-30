RALIEGH, N.C. (WNCT) — To fight drunk driving, lawmakers are filling a bill to lower the state’s legal blood alcohol limit.

House Bill 148 would lower the legal blood alcohol limit from 0.08 to 0.05. NC Rep. Mike Clampitt filed the bill in February. Antwan Happoldt with the Alcohol Law Enforcement of the NC Department of Public Safety said ALE will continue working on protecting North Carolinians.

“ALE partners with local sheriffs and police chiefs to spearhead enforcement operations aimed at making communities safer, whether the legal blood alcohol concentration is 0.08 or with the new bill [if passed] 0.05,” said Happodlt.

State representatives said a blood alcohol level of 0.05 is considered impaired because of a delayed reaction time and depth perception changes, which makes it dangerous for drivers. If the bill is approved the act would become law at the end of this year.