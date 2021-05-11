NC bill would provide $1,000 per student to families for additional education following COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A proposed bill filed in the North Carolina General Assembly Tuesday would give money to parents of school-aged children to spend on programs to help make up for learning loss due to COVID-19 school shutdowns.

House Bill 934 would create the Student Success Program.

Eligible families would receive $1,000 per student, and up to $3,000 per household.

They can spend the funds on things like summer learning or after school programs.

“There are lots of different options out there for children, it just depends on what parents want and what’s available,” said Minda Fleishman, with Prime Time in Cumberland County, a before and after school program. “I think parents would be thrilled to have money.”

Up to $170 million would be available for families.

This money would come from federal COVID-19 relief funds.

If the bill passes, the money will be available by August of this year, and has to be spent by Sept. 2022.