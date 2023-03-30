GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If you’ve ever had to call a service company to work on something at your home or business, you were likely given either a specific time or timeframe for your appointment. In many cases, you would get a warning that you would be charged if you missed your appointment.

A bill filed in the N.C. General Assembly earlier this year would mandate a similar consequence for service providers for missing scheduled service appointments.

Dubbed the Service Customer Equal Value Time Act, House Bill 32’s primary sponsors are Reps. Keith Kidwell (Beaufort County), Ben Moss, Jay Adams and Mitchell Setzer.

“If a service company charges its customers for missing scheduled service appointments, then the provider must provide customers with confirmation of scheduled appointments and shall pay customers the same amount if it fails to deliver service to a customer at a scheduled service appointment time,” the bill reads in part. “For the purposes of this subsection, ‘confirmation’ means notice documented in writing or provided by electronic, telephonic, or other means. A violation of this subsection is an unfair or deceptive act or practice under G.S. 75-1.1.

The bill still has a way to go if it is to become law. It was filed on Jan. 30, and has since been referred to committees for review.