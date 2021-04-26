NC Central alum creates social media site to help connect job seekers and employers

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The job-hunting process can be daunting.

That’s why North Carolina Central University alumnus Thomas Massey decided to pull his money together along with help from investors to start InquireAboutMe.

It is a social media platform that allows people to share professional and personal references by letting them speak for you.

“So, whether you are applying for a job, membership, college, highlighting your personal business, university or organizational achievement InquireAboutMe does the talking for you with video, pictures and blogs,” Massey explained.

On the flip side, you can hear and see what people have to say about businesses, organizations, and universities before applying.

“I don’t think we could’ve come out as far as best timing given this pandemic. People who are in a position to submit their references, they are always curious about what their references said about them. It helps eliminate fraud and it’s authentic,” said Massey.

“People are more comfortable now conducting videos,” he added.

This comes as CBS News reports, employers hired nearly a million people in March, while layoffs are easing. Job listings are surging.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor, North Carolina had a 5.2 percent unemployment rate in March. It is below the national average of 6 percent.

“InquireAboutMe is a platform where individuals take the time to say something nice. To help other people achieve the goals they are trying to reach,” Massey said.

InquireAboutMe is a free website. Massey said he’s looking to also partner with universities and colleges.

Click here to visit InquireAboutMe