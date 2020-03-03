NC Central football player shot, killed Monday night

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting Monday night in Durham left a North Carolina Central University student dead, according to school officials.

The shooting was reported just after 9:30 p.m. in the 4600-block of Industry Lane, according to a news release from Durham police.

Police arrived at the scene and found that a man had been shot and killed.

Trevor VanDyke at Clayton High School when he signed with NCCU football (Photo via NC Central University)

According to a statement from the university to its students, the man has been identified as Trevor VanDyke, a f irst-year student at the school.

The letter said VanDyke “entered NCCU in August 2019 and was a graduate of Clayton High School.”

A family member at the scene Tuesday morning told CBS 17 that VanDyke played on the football team at NCCU.

The football roster lists VanDyke as a cornerback for the 2019 season and he is also featured on the Eagles’ 2020 preseason roster as a sophomore.

School officials said VanDyke was an active member of the Aspiring Eagles Academy, “an academic enrichment program designed to promote the success of incoming freshmen who have been accepted at North Carolina Central University.”

Clayton High School tweeted that VanDyke played both football and basketball at the school.

Police at the scene Tuesday morning were investigating near a car that appeared to have crashed off the road near a line of trees on the street.

No information about a suspect was released by police, who added the shooting was still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Investigator J. Mitchell at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.