NC Chief Justice declares this week to be ‘Conflict Resolution Week’

RALEIGH, NC (WNCT) – North Carolina Chief Justice Cheri Beasley has declared the third week of October as Conflict Resolution Week in the state.



According to the declaration, Conflict Resolution Week is intended to recognize the importance of dispute resolution to the State, its courts, and its citizens.



Mediators address a wide variety of disputes, including misdemeanor criminal matters, child custody and visitation, divorces, estates, guardianships, automobile accidents, business and contract matters and many others.



Mediation and arbitration programs created by the state’s General Assembly have successfully operated in district and superior courts for more than 25 years, according to the state’s Administrative Office of the Courts.

In 1989, the North Carolina General Assembly passed legislation (North Carolina General Statute 50-13.1) to implement a statewide Child Custody and Visitation Mediation Program under the guidance of an Advisory Committee appointed by the Director of the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts (NCAOC).



Today, North Carolina is one of a few states in the country that has statewide mandatory custody mediation in each judicial district serving all counties.

The Dispute Resolution Section of the NCBA was established in 1993 for the purpose of serving as a resource for developing and implementing Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) programs and techniques in the legal system and society at large.

The North Carolina Dispute Resolution Commission (NCDRC), established in October 1995, is charged with certifying and regulating private mediators who serve the courts, and also recommends policy, rules and rule revisions relating to dispute resolution in North Carolina courts.



The 17-member Commission is chaired by Judge William Webb and includes members appointed by all three branches of government.



The NCDRC reports that of cases mediated in FY 2018-19, more than 60.2 percent of civil superior court cases and more than 71.8 percent of family financial cases were settled.



With respect to arbitration, more than 84 percent of awards stood without appeal to become binding orders of the court.



The Child Custody and Visitation Mediation Program reports 18,878 people attended the group orientation sessions across the state in FY 2018-19.



Additionally, 10,657 mediation sessions were held.