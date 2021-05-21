NC civil rights leaders to announce next steps in Andrew Brown Jr. case

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina NAACP and Elizabeth City leaders are gathering Friday to share their next steps to bring justice for Andrew Brown Jr., exactly one month after he was shot by Pasquotank law enforcement.

The group leading the delegation includes Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II, president and senior lecturer of Repairers of the Breach; Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman, president of the North Carolina Conference of the NAACP; and Keith Rivers, president of the Pasquotank County NAACP.

The leaders are expected to announce that an amended letter will be sent to the U.S Department of Justice with demands to expedite an independent federal civil rights investigation of Brown’s death and open an immediate pattern-and-practice investigation into the sheriff’s department and the district attorney’s office.

The group will also announce plans to take a delegation to Washington, D.C., to deliver the letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The press conference will be held outside the Pasquotank Public Safety Office at 200 E. Colonial Ave. in Elizabeth City at 1 p.m.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.