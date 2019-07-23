NC closer to setting rules on ride-sharing drivers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina legislators are nearing new requirements for drivers of ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft in reaction to the death of a university student in South Carolina who police say climbed into a car driven by an impersonator.

The state Senate on Monday voted 45-0 for a package of requirements that include making it a crime to impersonate a ride-sharing driver. The measure now heads back to the House for review of Senate changes.

Those changes include raising the minimum age for drivers from 19 to 21, increasing the punishment for assaulting a driver and expanding the size of the identifying logo that drivers must display for riders. Starting next year, a driver’s company logo also would have to be seen clearly day and night.