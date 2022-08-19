RALEIGH, N.C. — The N.C. Department of Public Safety reports one of its correctional officers has passed away.

Naomi Carroll-Moore passed away on Thursday, according to a media release. Preliminary information indicates that Carroll-Moore, 56, was participating in training on Tuesday at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh. Officials said sometime after the training, she experienced a medical emergency and was transported by EMS to a local hospital, where she died.

DPS reports Carroll-Moore was hired as a correctional officer in 2003. She worked in several prisons before leaving in 2009. She was rehired on Monday.

“We are deeply saddened by Officer Carroll-Moore’s untimely death,” said Eddie M. Buffaloe, Jr., secretary of Public Safety. “We offer our heartfelt sympathy to her family, friends and colleagues.”