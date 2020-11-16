NC Dental Society facilitates delivery of PPE to dental school students

CARY, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina Dental Society facilitated the delivery of gowns, N95 masks, and KN95 masks provided by the state of North Carolina to the state’s dental schools.

In addition, NCDS purchased each dental student a face shield from a locally made and diverse supplier, Core Technology Molding Corp.

In total, the NCDS delivered about 1,000 PPE packages to about 250 NC Dental School students.

“We are proud to be able to facilitate the delivery of this essential PPE to dental school students, said Duncan Jennings, NC Services for Dentistry Managing Director. “We were able to deliver PPE two other times this summer and this third round of PPE delivery will come just in time for cold and flu season.”

As students go back to school to a new normal during the COVID-19 pandemic, PPE is essential to be able to safely practice and learn most efficiently.

“ECU School of Dental Medicine is proud to partner with NCDS for the distribution of PPE. These efforts are having a very positive impact on the care being provided throughout the state in rural areas by our students, residents and staff as well as showing the students the tremendous value of organized dentistry and relationships with federal and state entities,” said Dr. T. Robert Tempel, ECU Associate Dean for Extramural Clinical Practices. “During times of PPE shortages and increased costs, the NCDS PPE enables us to provide safe, quality care for our patients and education of our students in labs while helping contain costs.”