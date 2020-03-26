NC Department of Health: ‘People with Mild Symptoms Should Stay Home’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Health officials are recommending those who think they may have COVID-19 or mild symptoms should call their doctor for medical advice.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) has developed a new fact sheet to help North Carolinians know what to do if they are sick.

“I’ve talked to doctors across the state and they have been heroic in standing up a variety of strategies to increase access to safe care for their patients,” said Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, State Health Director and Chief Medical Officer for NCDHHS. “Just as they do every day of the year, doctors are guided first and foremost by what is best for their patients’ well-being.”

The updated guidance is intended to slow the spread of the virus.



Also with a nationwide shortage of personal protective equipment, supplies need to be preserved to allow health care providers to care for people who need medical attention.

According to the CDC, those at higher include people who:

Are 65 years and older.

Live in a nursing home or long-term care facility.

Have a high-risk condition, including chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma, heart disease with complications, compromised immune system, severe obesity with a body mass index (BMI) of 40 or higher or other underlying medical conditions, such as diabetes, renal failure or liver disease.

People who are sick with COVID-19 or believe they might have it should stay home and separate themselves from other people in the home as much as possible.

Household members and people who have been in close contact with someone who has had symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home as much as possible for 14 days and monitor themselves for symptoms.

NCDHHS will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 closely using a variety of tools normally used to track influenza that has been adapted for this response.