NC FBI officials offer $10,000 reward for information after at least 5 homemade explosive devices found in Gibsonville

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — The The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Gibsonville Police Department are offering a $10,000 reward for information related to suspicious devices found in Gibsonville, according to an FBI news release.

At least 5 homemade explosive devices have been found along Wood Street in Gibsonville since Jan. 22.

Residents have also reported hearing explosions for the last several months. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.

“The FBI is extremely concerned someone is reckless enough to build these devices and careless enough to leave them lying around a neighborhood for anyone to find. We are grateful no one has been hurt and committed to finding out who is responsible. We hope the community will help us resolve this dangerous situation,” said Robert R. Wells, special agent in charge of FBI Charlotte.

Homemade explosive devices are extremely volatile and should not be handled. If you locate a suspicious item or device contact 911 immediately and please do not touch it. If you have information to help with the investigation, call FBI Charlotte at (704) 672-6100 or the Gibsonville Police Department at (336) 449-6677.