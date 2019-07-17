NC firm fires worker over invoice for ‘poka honas’

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A Valvoline Instant Oil Change in North Carolina has fired a worker over an invoice that called a customer “poka honas,” an apparent reference to Pocahontas.

The Asheville Citizen Times reports a photograph of the Asheville business’ invoice posted online Monday shows the customer’s address as Raccoon Trail, a street that doesn’t exist in the city. The person who posted the invoice online said the customer is a person of color. That person’s identity remains publicly unknown, and the newspaper says the customer wasn’t immediately available to comment.