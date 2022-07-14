RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After rejecting a request from North Carolina’s Green Party to be on the ballot this November, the state Board of Elections has been dealt a lawsuit claiming the move was unconstitutional.

In the lawsuit filed on July 14, the Green Party said that it complied with all state law requirements to qualify as a “new political party” and have its candidates placed on the North Carolina general election ballot for this year’s November 8 election.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections declined to certify the Green Party in a divided 3-2 vote. This action, the Green Party said, was made with “no legal authority.”

The lawsuit further claims Democratic party operatives interfered with the Green Party’s petition drive and that the board’s failure to certify the Green Party “injures the constitutional rights” of thousands of voters who signed the petition.

This story will be updated.