NC health officials report first flu-related death of 2019-2020 season

RALEIGH (WNCT) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has announced the first flu-related death of the 2019-2020 flu season.

Officials say an adult in the central part of the state died.

Due to privacy, no other information will be released.

There were 208 flu deaths reported in North Carolina during the 2018-19 flu season, down from 391 deaths during the 2017-18 flu season.

Of those 208 deaths, 133 were people age 65 and older and five were under the age of 18.

Health officials recommend everyone 6 months and older get a vaccination to prevent infection with the flu.

Flu vaccinations are available at hospitals, pharmacies, private medical offices, some federally qualified health care centers, and local health departments.

To find a flu vaccine near you, visit flu.nc.gov.